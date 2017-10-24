K99.1FM’S Concert For A Cause Benefiting A Special Wish

JUST ANNOUNCED: K99.1FM and Miami Valley Gaming are proud to present Concert for a Cause on Thursday, December 14th starring Josh Turner, Michael Ray, and Jordan Davis! Don’t miss this amazing acoustic concert where 100% of ticket sales will go to A Special Wish Foundation.

Date: Thursday, December 14th

Location: Miami Valley Gaming Grandstand (Exit 29 off I-75)

Doors Open at 5pm

ALL AGES ARE WELCOME.

Tickets are on sale now! Get your tickets here

Ticket Information:

VIP Tickets - $75.00 Includes: Premium assigned seating in front of the stage and Meet and Greet passes with Josh Turner, Michael Ray, and Jordan Davis. To purchase VIP Passes: Place an order over the phone at 513-934-7670 anytime Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. Please leave a message with your name and phone number and it will get answered in the order in which the messages are received.

Premium Tickets - $25.00 Includes: Premium assigned seating.

GA Tickets - $10.00 Includes: General Admission tickets to the show.



Please note: All ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Cash only at the door.

More about A Special Wish Foundation:

The Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation serves Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Darke, Shelby, and Mercer counties. Over the past 30 years, the chapter has granted over 1,600 wishes to children living in its six county area. The mission of A Special Wish Foundation – Dayton Chapter is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) who has been diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening disorder.

