K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause is happening on Wednesday, January 24th at Miami Valley Gaming and it features Country Music stars Chase Rice and Chase Bryant. 100% of ticket sales benefit the Fisher House Foundation.

If you want to go to this show here’s all the info you need:

Date: Wednesday, January 24th

Wednesday, January 24th Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Location: Miami Valley Gaming

Miami Valley Gaming Ticket prices: $10 General Admission / Premium seating $25 / VIP Seating $75

$10 General Admission / Premium seating $25 / VIP Seating $75 Get tickets (For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call)

About Chase Rice

Country music maverick Chase Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, building a loyal fan base across the country through his energetic live shows and gaining the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound.

About Chase Bryant

Music defines Chase Bryant. At every level and in oftend unexpected ways, his truths are expressed in melody, lyrics, hooks and sounds ... but his reality goes even deeper than that. Bryant’s heritage is defined by music. His upbringing, his craft, his inspiration and his obsessions are all centered in the same - which is good - because there’s no other way to explain how a 23-year-old Texan could already be a top-flight guitar player, head-turning songwriter, RED BOW recording artist and co-producer of his debut album.

About the Fisher House Foundation:

﻿Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles program using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family memebers to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.