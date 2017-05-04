Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

K99.1FM’s Concert for a Cause with RaeLynn and Carly Pearce

See this epic show on Monday, May 22nd at Miami Valley Gaming

By Goshert Liz

K99.1FM and Miami Valley Gaming  are saluting our men and women who serve with K99.1FM’s Concert for a Cause starring RaeLynn and “Plugged In” Artist Carly Pearce

Don’t miss this all ages show at Miami Valley Gaming on Monday, May 22nd - 100% of the ticket sales will go to Folds of Honor which provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members while serving our nation.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9th at 10am and start at just $10! 

Date: Monday, May 22nd 

Line Up: RaeLynn and Carly Pearce

Time: 7:00 p.m. 

Location: Miami Valley Gaming Grandstand

Ticket Prices: (Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9th at 10am  ) 

  • Tickets are just $10.00 if you buy them early. Please note: Tickets prices go up to $20.00 Day of Show! Buy them early and save money!
  • Upgrade to a VIP Pass for $50.00 ( VIP Pass Includes: Premium Seating and Meet and Greet Passes with both artists.)
Best part of it all? 100% of ticket sales will go to Folds of Honor! 

Learn more about Folds of Honor:

Listen to RaeLynn and Carly Pearce:

