K99.1FM Unplugged with Jackie Lee

Ticket prices: Free and open to the public - No tickets needed. All Ages Show.
Click here to enter to win meet and greet passes after the show!
Broken Bow Records artist Jackie Lee is a CMT “17 for 2017” LISTEN UP artist, Rolling Stone Country “10 Artists You Should Know,” a Billboard “10 Hot Country Artists to Watch” and PopSugar declared Jackie Lee it’s “New Country Music Crush.”
Rolling Stone Country premiered the lyric video for heart-bending new single “Getting Over You.” Watch the riveting performance video starring the young artist here.
Rolling Stone Country declares the “heartbroken anthem… is poised to be his breakthrough moment.”
Jackie Lee wrote the soul-searching track alongside Brent Anderson and founding guitarist of platinum selling pop-rock group Boys Like Girls, Paul DiGiovani, Additionally, Lee partnered with DiGiovani to produce his new music.
“Getting Over You” catapulted onto Country radio as a Top Added song the week of its release (Dec. 12, 2016).
The vocal powerhouse graced the cover of Nashville Lifestyles’ 2015 “Single in the City” issue.
The Maryville, TN native played alongside future NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb while in high school, helping his team earn two high school championship rings.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself