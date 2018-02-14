Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 14, 2018
K99.1FM Unplugged with Mitchell Tenpenny
See him live in concert for FREE at W.O. Wrights’ on Wednesday, February 21st
Join us on Wednesday, February 21st at W.O. Wrights for your chance to see Columbia Records recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny perform in concert. This show free and is open to all ages.
VIDEO
Details:
Date: Wednesday, February 21st
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: W.O. Wrights Grill & Pub
Tickets? This show is free and open to the public. You do not need a ticket.
Map of W.O. Wright’s Pub & Grill:
Follow Mitchell Tenpenny online:
The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location.
Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours . Admission is free!
Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation
Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to
Monarch Market Affair.
Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch
Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s.
The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet.
There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m.
Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams
For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit
HomeExpoDayton.com
