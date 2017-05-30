Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

K99.1FM UNPLUGGED WITH RUSSELL DICKERSON

SEE HIM PERFORM ON JUNE 28TH 

K99.1FM and Bud Light are proud to present another FREE Unplugged event starring Russell Dickerson on Wednesday, June 28th at W.O. Wrights!

  • Date: Wednesday, June 28th  
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: W.O. Wright's in Beavercreek 
  • Ticket prices: Free and open to the public - No tickets needed. All Ages Show. 

