K99.1FM Unplugged with Walker McGuire

K99.1FM and Bud Light are proud to present another FREE Unplugged event starring country duo, Walker McGuire, on Wednesday, February 8th at W.O. Wrights!

Date: Wednesday, February 8th

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: W.O. Wright's in Beavercreek

Ticket prices: Free and open to the public - No tickets needed. All Ages Show!

Meet Walker McGuire! Enter here to win Meet and Greet passes with Walker McGuire after their show!

The duo is comprised of singer/songwriter team Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire and they’re earning early acclaim for their single “’Til Tomorrow” which has garnered over SEVEN MILLION streams on Spotify in only five months since its debut.

Hailing from Vernon, TX (Jordan) and Fairway, KS (Johnny), Walker McGuire’s story is truly “So Nashville.” Jordan and Johnny met in April 2012 when they performed on the same open mic night.

With influences ranging from Southern Rock to Classic Country to 90s Pop, the duo’s harmonies embody a sound described as “Keith Whitley meets Tom Petty meets Matchbox 20.”

They have already shared the stage with some of music’s hottest stars including Brooks & Dunn, Sam Hunt, Kid Rock, Tim McGraw and Granger Smith while maintaining a grueling tour schedule of 200 shows in the past year.

Produced by GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling producer Mickey Jack Cones, “’Til Tomorrow” has been named one of Whiskey Riff’s “10 Best Country Songs of September 2016” and earned a slot on Spotify’s coveted “Hot Country” playlist.

STREAM IT: http://smarturl.it/streamtiltomorrow

BUY IT: http://bbrmg.us/tiltomorrow

WATCH IT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWNA4XbwwuI