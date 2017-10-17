Remember Keith Anderson? The “Every Time I Hear Your Name” singer is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway for a FREE Concert on Friday, November 10th. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Here’s all the info if you want to go:

Date: Friday, November 10th

Friday, November 10th Time: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Location: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway Get more details