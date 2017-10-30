Now Playing
Posted: October 30, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini’s coming to Columbus

See the Unapologetically Tour with Walker Hayes at Express Live! on February 22nd   

Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road with Walker Hayes for her Unapologetically Tour this Winter. They make a stop at Express Live! in Columbus on Thursday, February 22nd. 

Want to go to the concert? Here’s what you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, February 22nd 
  • Time: TBA (Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Location: Express Live!
  • Ticket prices: $32 in advance / $35 day of the show
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.
