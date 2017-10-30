Sign in with your existing account
Kelsea Ballerini’s coming to Columbus
See the Unapologetically Tour with Walker Hayes at Express Live! on February 22nd
Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road with Walker Hayes for her Unapologetically Tour this Winter. They make a stop at Express Live! in Columbus on Thursday, February 22nd.
Want to go to the concert? Here’s what you need to know:
-
Date: Thursday, February 22nd
-
Time: TBA (Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.)
-
Location: Express Live!
-
Ticket prices: $32 in advance / $35 day of the show
- Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.
-
Get tickets
