Posted: January 25, 2017

Lady Antebellum’s coming to Riverbend

Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will open for the group on Sunday, June 25th

With new music coming out in 2017 Lady Antebellum is back with the “You Look Good” World Tour this Summer! Here’s all the info on how to go to this concert:

  • Date: Sunday, June 25th 
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Tickets go on sale: Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket Prices: $32.75 - $46.25
  • Get tickets

