Lady Antebellum’s coming to Riverbend

With new music coming out in 2017 Lady Antebellum is back with the “You Look Good” World Tour this Summer! Here’s all the info on how to go to this concert:

Date: Sunday, June 25th

Time: 7:30 p.m.



Location: Riverbend Music Center

Tickets go on sale: Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m.



Ticket Prices: $32.75 - $46.25



Get tickets