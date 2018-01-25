Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: January 25, 2018
The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours. Admission is free!
Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation
Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Marketing, a marketing Boutique.
For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself