K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause is happening on Wednesday, February 28th at Miami Valley Gaming and it features Country Music stars LANCO, Walker Hayes, and Brandon Lay. 100% of ticket sales benefit Agape For Youth.

If you want to go to this show here’s all the info you need:

Date: Wednesday, February 28th

Wednesday, February 28th Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Location: Miami Valley Gaming

Miami Valley Gaming Ticket prices: $10 General Admission / Premium seating $25 / VIP Seating $75

$10 General Admission / Premium seating $25 / VIP Seating $75 Purchase tickets

For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call

This concert is open to all ages

LANCO:

Walker Hayes

Brandon Lay

About Agape For Youth:

Agape was founded in 1989 in order to place children into foster homes which could guide and support youth in becoming functioning individuals in society. Over the past 26 years Agape for Youth, Inc. has built a strong reputation in the community as a leader in quality therapeutic foster care. Over the years Agape has expanded its services to include family foster care, providing adoption home studies, preparation of families and children for adoption, and supportive services to adoptive families.

In 2008, the Reunification Services program was added and this program has provided the opportunity to work with families whose children are making the transition from foster care back to their biological family.

With additional services and continued growth, Agape for Youth, Inc. continues to uphold the fundamental belief of providing personal services to each family and youth working with our agency and supporting those individuals as they work together as for the success of the youth in their care.

As a foster care, adoption through foster care and reunification services agency, Agape for Youth, Inc. embraces the principle that each individual youth we serve is a person of worth. Our sincere commitment is to accept each youth that comes into our program in a way that they may find viable alternatives to meet the special needs in their life. Also, Agape seeks to demonstrate an acceptance that has no strings attached due to dysfunctional behavior, physical limitation, culture, color, sex, religion or national origin.

Our continued goal is to work as a team together with the child’s biological family, local Children Services, the foster/adoptive parents and the youth to build greater opportunities for development and enrichment.

Learn more abotu Agape For Youth at AgapeForYouth.com