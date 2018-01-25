Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

On Sale Now

Get your tickets to our February Concert For A Cause with LANCO, Walker Hayes, & Brandon Lay

Posted: January 25, 2018

LANCO headlines K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause

See them along with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay on Wednesday, February 28th at Miami Valley Gaming

Comments

K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause is happening on Wednesday, February 28th at Miami Valley Gaming and it features Country Music stars LANCO, Walker Hayes, and Brandon Lay. 100% of ticket sales benefit Agape For Youth.

If you want to go to this show here’s all the info you need:

  • Date: Wednesday, February 28th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Miami Valley Gaming
  • Ticket prices: $10 General Admission / Premium seating $25 / VIP Seating $75
  • Purchase tickets
  • For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call
  • This concert is open to all ages

LANCO:

  • Walker Hayes

  • Brandon Lay

About Agape For Youth:

Agape was founded in 1989 in order to place children into foster homes which could guide and support youth in becoming functioning individuals in society. Over the past 26 years Agape for Youth, Inc. has built a strong reputation in the community as a leader in quality therapeutic foster care. Over the years Agape has expanded its services to include family foster care, providing adoption home studies, preparation of families and children for adoption, and supportive services to adoptive families.

In 2008, the Reunification Services program was added and this program has provided the opportunity to work with families whose children are making the transition from foster care back to their biological family.

With additional services and continued growth, Agape for Youth, Inc. continues to uphold the fundamental belief of providing personal services to each family and youth working with our agency and supporting those individuals as they work together as for the success of the youth in their care.

As a foster care, adoption through foster care and reunification services agency, Agape for Youth, Inc. embraces the principle that each individual youth we serve is a person of worth. Our sincere commitment is to accept each youth that comes into our program in a way that they may find viable alternatives to meet the special needs in their life. Also, Agape seeks to demonstrate an acceptance that has no strings attached due to dysfunctional behavior, physical limitation, culture, color, sex, religion or national origin.

Our continued goal is to work as a team together with the child’s biological family, local Children Services, the foster/adoptive parents and the youth to build greater opportunities for development and enrichment. 

Learn more abotu Agape For Youth at AgapeForYouth.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours.  Admission is free! 

  • Landscaping and Outdoors

Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation

  • Demonstration Stage

﻿Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Marketing, a marketing Boutique. ﻿

  • Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch 
  • ﻿Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s. 
  • The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
  • Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet. 
  • There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m. 
  • Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams﻿

For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation