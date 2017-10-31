Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: October 31, 2017

Little Big Town is coming to Toledo

SEE THEM IN CONCERT WITH MIDLAND AND KACEY MUSGRAVES ON FEBRUARY 17th 

Comments

Little Big Town announced they will bring their critically-acclaimed harmonies to Toledo  with The Breakers Tour featuring special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland.

The Multi-Platinum selling Country group was recently inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame and earned their 26th career CMA Award nomination, including nominations for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Vocal Group Of The Year and Music Video Of The Year categories. 

One of the most well-respected and beloved entertainers in music today, the genre-defying group will share hits such as "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone," and "Little White Church," as well as their #1 singles "Pontoon," "Tornado," "Day Drinking," and most recently, the history-making best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush,” and this year’s multi-week #1 single, "Better Man." 

Want to go? Here’s the info you need: 

  • Date: Saturday, February 17th 
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. 
  • Location: The Huntington Center in Toledo
  • Tickets: $27.00 - $67.00 | On sale now. 
  • Get tickets
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation