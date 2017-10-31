Little Big Town is coming to Toledo

Little Big Town announced they will bring their critically-acclaimed harmonies to Toledo with The Breakers Tour featuring special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland.

The Multi-Platinum selling Country group was recently inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame and earned their 26th career CMA Award nomination, including nominations for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Vocal Group Of The Year and Music Video Of The Year categories.

One of the most well-respected and beloved entertainers in music today, the genre-defying group will share hits such as "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone," and "Little White Church," as well as their #1 singles "Pontoon," "Tornado," "Day Drinking," and most recently, the history-making best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush,” and this year’s multi-week #1 single, "Better Man."

Want to go? Here’s the info you need: