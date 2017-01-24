Luke Bryan is coming to Riverbend

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Luke Bryan performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Your only chance to see Luke Bryan,Brett Eldredge, and Seth Ennis at Riverbend this year is on Thursday, June 1st. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10am. Here is all the info you need to know if you want to go: