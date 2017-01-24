Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

Luke Bryan is coming to Riverbend

with Special Guests Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis on Thursday, June 1st

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Luke Bryan performs on ABC's
Marianna Massey/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Luke Bryan performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan is coming to Riverbend
NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Recording artist Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for dcp)

Your only chance to see Luke Bryan,Brett Eldredge, and Seth Ennis at Riverbend this year is on Thursday, June 1st. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10am. Here is all the info you need to know if you want to go:

  • Date: Thursday, June 1st
  • Time: 7:00pm
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket Prices: $79.75 - $31.00
  • Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m.
  • Get details

