Posted: January 24, 2017

Luke Bryan at Riverbend Music Center - SOLD OUT.  

Special Guests include Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis on Thursday, June 1st

Just announced : Luke Bryan’s concert scheduled for this Thursday, June 1 is officially Sold Out! Gates will open at 5:30pm and the show will start at 7:00pm.

  • Date: Thursday, June 1st
  • Time: 7:00pm
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket Prices: $79.75 - $31.00
  • Tickets- SOLD OUT!
