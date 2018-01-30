Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2018

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, & more are coming to Cincinnati

See them all at Great American Ballpark on Saturday, June 16th

Luke Bryan’s hitting the road this Summer and bringing his “What Makes You Country Tour” to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen on Saturday, June 16th. We’re still waiting on the folks at Great American Ballpark to announce ticket prices and when tickets will go on sale. In the mean time here is what we know now. 

  • Date: Saturday, June 16th
  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Great American Ballpark
  • Ticket Prices: TBA
  Get details
The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours.  Admission is free! 

  • Landscaping and Outdoors

Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation

  • Demonstration Stage

Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Market Affair

  • Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch 
  • ﻿Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s. 
  • The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
  • Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet. 
  • There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m. 
  • Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams

For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com 

 

