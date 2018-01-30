Luke Bryan’s hitting the road this Summer and bringing his “What Makes You Country Tour” to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen on Saturday, June 16th. We’re still waiting on the folks at Great American Ballpark to announce ticket prices and when tickets will go on sale. In the mean time here is what we know now.

Date: Saturday, June 16th

Saturday, June 16th Time: TBA

TBA Location: Great American Ballpark

Great American Ballpark Ticket Prices: TBA

TBA Get details