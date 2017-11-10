Luke Combs is coming to Hobart Arena

With back-to-back multi-week No. 1 hit singles to his credit, breakthrough star Luke Combs extends his sold-out fall headlining Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour to spring 2018. Special guest Ashley McBryde joins Combs for the full-throttle party at Hobart Arena on February 8th! Tickets on sale November 17th at 10am!

Date: Thursday, February 8th

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hobart Arena in Troy

Tickets on sale November 17th at 10am.

“We took the whole ‘Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour’ a little too literal and decided to tempt the fans with extending the tour. The fans have shown up ready for a good time every single date this fall and with spring just around the corner, we decided - hell, this is too damn fun to stop,” shares Combs. “We added 25 dates in 2018 and found the one and only Ashley McBryde and her outlaw attitude and asked her to come out on the road with us. I’ve had the time of my life out here with the fans this fall and can’t wait to take this show on into the new year.”

With gritty, grizzled vocals, brazen songwriting talent and a dynamic live show, River House Artists/Columbia Nashville’s artist Luke Combs stormed onto the Country music landscape as a force to be reckoned with. The 27 year-old Asheville, North Carolina native released his critically-acclaimed debut album This One’s For You on June 2 which remains the largest selling debut country album to release in 2017. The album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and remained inside the Top 10 on the same chart since release. Combs’ debut PLATINUM-certified smash radio single “Hurricane” set Country radio history topping both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart for two consecutive weeks – rendering Combs the first debut country artist to hold a multi-week No.1 since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and the first new solo Country male artist to accomplish the feat since Blake Shelton with “Austin” in 2001. Combs made history once more when “When It Rains It Pours”, the GOLD-certified second single off his debut project, landed at No. 1 at two-weeks at Country radio; the last debut male to achieve back-to-back chart toppers off a debut album was Sam Hunt. In 2017, Combs earned nominations for CMT Awards Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, CMA Award New Artist of the Year and MusicRow Breakthrough Artist/Writer Of the Year. Combs has performed on NBC’s Today and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and received critical praise from NPR, American Songwriter, Washington Post, Billboard and more. After college at Appalachian State, Combs, a true road warrior, built his avid fan base, developing his trademark through delivering rowdy, hold-nothing-back shows. By 2014 when Combs followed his calling to Nashville, Tennessee, he had an army of fans behind him, three self-released EPs and a set list full of songs that are true, authentic and demonstrate his signature modern throwback sound. In 2017, Combs has shared the stage with Brantley Gilbert on his Devil Don’t Sleep Tour and joined star-packed summer festival line-ups at CMA Music Fest, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Windy City Smokeout.