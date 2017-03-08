Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

McGuffey Lane at The Ohio State Fair

See them for free on Wednesday, July 26th

Hometown Sounds featuring McGuffey Lane and Ohio-born musicians is coming to The Ohio State Fair. Get details below!

 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 26th 
  • Venue: The Ohio State Fair
  • Time: 7 pm 
  • Tickets: Free (no tickets required)
