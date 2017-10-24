Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Kid Rock is coming to Columbus

The “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018 with A Thousand Horses is coming to Nationwide Arena on February 17th

Comments
CLARKSTON, MI - AUGUST 20: Kid Rock performs on last night of 8 sold out shows during the $20 Best Night Ever Tour at DTE Energy Center on August 20, 2013 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Scott Legato/Getty Images
CLARKSTON, MI - AUGUST 20: Kid Rock performs on last night of 8 sold out shows during the $20 Best Night Ever Tour at DTE Energy Center on August 20, 2013 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Kid Rock announced that he will hit the road on his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018," produced by Live Nation. The tour includes 21 shows from coast to coast including a Saturday, February 17th show at Nationwide Arena. A Thousand Horses will open up for Kid Rock at the concert. 

Want to see the show? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, February 17th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus
  • Ticket Prices: $39.50 to $129.50
  • Get tickets

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours.  Admission is free! 

  • Landscaping and Outdoors

Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation

  • Demonstration Stage

Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Market Affair

  • Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch 
  • ﻿Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s. 
  • The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
  • Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet. 
  • There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m. 
  • Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams

For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation