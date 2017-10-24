Scott Legato/Getty Images

CLARKSTON, MI - AUGUST 20: Kid Rock performs on last night of 8 sold out shows during the $20 Best Night Ever Tour at DTE Energy Center on August 20, 2013 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Kid Rock announced that he will hit the road on his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018," produced by Live Nation. The tour includes 21 shows from coast to coast including a Saturday, February 17th show at Nationwide Arena. A Thousand Horses will open up for Kid Rock at the concert.

Want to see the show? Here’s everything you need to know: