Old Dominion is coming to Hobart Arena

Old Dominion will be performing live in concert on Friday, February 10th at Hobart Arena!

Location: Troy’s Hobart Arena

Date: Friday, February 10th

Time: 8pm

Tickets: On Sale Friday, Nov. 18th @ 10am. Purchase tickets here or by phone at (937) 339-2911.

More information about Old Dominion:

Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion lend old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion have emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. The band released their first full-length album Meat and Candy, which Entertainment Weekly called a “deceptively smart, occasionally cheeky, stellar debut.” Old Dominion released their PLATINUM two-week No.1“Break Up With Him” and RIAA certified GOLD hit “Snapback” prior to their third single “Song For Another Time,” which is Top 10 and climbing. They spent their summer on Kenny Chesney’s Spread The Love Tour and are now headlining their Meat and Candy Fall Tour, with 15 of the dates tapped as Stagecoach Spotlight: Old Dominion Meat and Candy Tour; the first-ever tour produced by the award-winning Stagecoach Music Festival. Spring 2017, Old Dominion will join Miranda Lambert on her Highway Vagabond Tour. The ACM and ACCA Breakthrough Duo/Group of the Year are also nominated for two CMA Awards: Best New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year and Favorite Duo or Group – Country for the 2016 American Music Awards. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.