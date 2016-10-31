Sign in with your existing account
POSTPONED! Justin Moore & Lee Brice
The March 4th concert at Nationwide Arena has been postponed until April 19th and will now be at the Schottenstein Center
BREAKING NEWS! Due to illness with Justin Moore, the American Made Tour date originally scheduled for tomorrow night (Saturday, March 4, 2017) at Nationwide Arena has been rescheduled. The American Made Tour will stop in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 and move to the Schottenstein Center. You may hold onto your tickets pending details coming next week from Ticketmaster on how tickets will be reallocated for the new date/ venue. Refunds are available upon request via your point of purchase including the Nationwide Arena Box Office, by Phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Click here for more
details.
