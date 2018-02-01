Christopher Polk

BURBANK, CA - MARCH 31: Entertainer Reba McEntire kicks off the Outnumber Hunger campaign with a special concert event "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" on Tuesday, March 31, 2015 in Burbank, California. Tune in starting April 17, 2015 to the "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" concert event, which officially launches the fourth annual Outnumber Hunger campaign. This collaboration between General Mills, Big Machine Label Group and Feeding America highlights the issue of hunger in America and helps provide meals to people and families in need. Reba headlines along with performances by Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Eli Young Band and Maddie & Tae. Visit OutnumberHunger.com for local listings. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for General Mills)