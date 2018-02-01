BURBANK, CA - MARCH 31: Entertainer Reba McEntire kicks off the Outnumber Hunger campaign with a special concert event "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" on Tuesday, March 31, 2015 in Burbank, California. Tune in starting April 17, 2015 to the "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" concert event, which officially launches the fourth annual Outnumber Hunger campaign. This collaboration between General Mills, Big Machine Label Group and Feeding America highlights the issue of hunger in America and helps provide meals to people and families in need. Reba headlines along with performances by Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Eli Young Band and Maddie & Tae. Visit OutnumberHunger.com for local listings. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for General Mills)
Legendary Country musician and entertainer Reba McEntire is coming to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, August 4th. Want to go to this show? Here’s everything you need to know:
Date: Saturday, August 4th
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Fraze Pavilion
Ticket Prices: $59 - $139
Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10th at 10 a.m.
The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location.Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily duringmall hours. Admission is free!
Landscaping and Outdoors
Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation
Demonstration Stage
Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Market Affair.
Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch
Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s.
The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself