Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: February 02, 2018

Reba McEntire is coming to The Fraze

See the Queen of Country in concert on Saturday, August 4th

Comments
BURBANK, CA - MARCH 31: Entertainer Reba McEntire kicks off the Outnumber Hunger campaign with a special concert event
Christopher Polk
BURBANK, CA - MARCH 31: Entertainer Reba McEntire kicks off the Outnumber Hunger campaign with a special concert event "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" on Tuesday, March 31, 2015 in Burbank, California. Tune in starting April 17, 2015 to the "Reba and Friends Outnumber Hunger" concert event, which officially launches the fourth annual Outnumber Hunger campaign. This collaboration between General Mills, Big Machine Label Group and Feeding America highlights the issue of hunger in America and helps provide meals to people and families in need. Reba headlines along with performances by Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Eli Young Band and Maddie & Tae. Visit OutnumberHunger.com for local listings. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for General Mills)

Legendary Country musician and entertainer Reba McEntire is coming to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, August 4th. Want to go to this show? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, August 4th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Fraze Pavilion
  • Ticket Prices: $59 - $139
  • Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours.  Admission is free! 

  • Landscaping and Outdoors

Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation

  • Demonstration Stage

Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Market Affair

  • Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch 
  • ﻿Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s. 
  • The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
  • Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet. 
  • There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m. 
  • Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams

For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation