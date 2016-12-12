Now Playing
Posted: September 02, 2016

See Photos from K99.1FM Country Bands Together 

Comments
Headliner The Band Perry played all their hits at the second annual K99.1FM's Country Bands Together Concert benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital held at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
Brian Glass | Concert-Captures/Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.com
Headliner The Band Perry played all their hits at the second annual K99.1FM's Country Bands Together Concert benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital held at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

McAfee Heating and Air and Joseph Airport Toyota and Hyundai proudly presented K99.1FM's Country Bands Together Concert benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital on Saturday, December 10th at Wright State Nutter Center.   The Band Perry, Frankie Ballard, and A Thousand Horses brought the house down on the  DayMet Credit Union Stage.  Thanks to everyone who came out to raise money for a great cause! See all the photos below:

