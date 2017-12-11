Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2017

Taylor Swift is coming to Columbus

See the Reputation World Tour at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, July 7th

Comments

Taylor Swift is embarking on another stadium world tour and K99.1FM wants you to be there for the 2018 Reputation World Tour.  Here’s all the info you need if you want to see Taylor Swift in Columbus. 

  • Date: Saturday, July 7th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus
  • Ticket prices: $49.50 - $424.50
  • Get tickets
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
