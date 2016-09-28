Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are coming to Dayton

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: September 28, 2016
Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are coming to Dayton
See them both at the Nutter Center with Russel Dickerson and Ryan Hurd on Saturday, March 11th.
The "Home Team" Tour is coming to town this March and we know you want to go. Tickets to this Saturday, March 11th concert are on sale now at
Ticketmaster.com and the Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office.
VIDEO
Thomas Rhett solidifies his move “from a promised next big thing to actually being it”(Noisey) with his platinum certified sophomore release Tangled Up (The Valory Music Co.), earns Deluxe release slated for release Oct. 28. The album has produced three chart-toppers including the the 2X Platinum six-week No. one "Die A Happy Man” as well as the Platinum No. one’s “Crash And Burn” and “T-Shirt.” The singer/songwriter sparks "an ushering in of Country's future" (Rolling Stone) as he dominates the Nielsen 2016 Mid-Year List with Tangled Up, landing in the Top 5 Country albums while "Die A Happy Man" was the most streamed song overall with more than 80 million streams. Garnering two CMA nominations for “Die A Happy Man" after earning a Billboard Music Award for "Top Country Song” along with ACM and ACCA for “Single Record of the Year,” Thomas Rhett was also recently chosen as one of five of CMT's Artists Of The Year. For more information visit
www.thomasrhett.com.
- More info on this concert at Dayton.com
VIDEO
How To Go:
Date: Saturday, March 11th
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Wright State University's Nutter Center
Ticket prices: $25 - $54.75
Get tickets
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself