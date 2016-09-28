Now Playing
Posted: September 28, 2016

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini Concert

See them both at the Nutter Center with Russel Dickerson and Ryan Hurd on Saturday, March 11th.

The "Home Team" Tour featuring Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Russel Dickerson and Ryan Hurd is SOLD OUT. Keep listening for K99.1FM for a chance to win your way into this epic concert at  WSU Nutter center on  Saturday, March 11th!

Thomas Rhett solidifies his move “from a promised next big thing to actually being it”(Noisey) with his platinum certified sophomore release Tangled Up (The Valory Music Co.), earns Deluxe release slated for release Oct. 28. The album has produced three chart-toppers including the the 2X Platinum six-week No. one "Die A Happy Man” as well as the Platinum No. one’s “Crash And Burn” and “T-Shirt.” The singer/songwriter sparks "an ushering in of Country's future" (Rolling Stone) as he dominates the Nielsen 2016 Mid-Year List with Tangled Up, landing in the Top 5 Country albums while "Die A Happy Man" was the most streamed song overall with more than 80 million streams. Garnering two CMA nominations for “Die A Happy Man" after earning a Billboard Music Award for "Top Country Song” along with ACM and ACCA for “Single Record of the Year,” Thomas Rhett was also recently chosen as one of five of CMT's Artists Of The Year. For more information visit www.thomasrhett.com.

- More info on this concert at Dayton.com

How To Go:

  • Date: Saturday, March 11th
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: Wright State University's Nutter Center
  • Ticket prices: $25 - $54.75
  • Get tickets

