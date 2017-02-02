Trace Adkins is coming to The Rose

Trace Adkins is coming to Rose Music Center at the Heights on Friday, July 7th with special guests Parmalee and Jordan Rager. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 11am!

Date: Friday, July 7th

Line Up: Trace Adkins, Parmalee, and Jordan Rager

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Rose Music Center

Ticket prices: $23.50 - $62.00

Get tickets

Special Ticket Presale for K99.1FM Listeners: Starts Thursday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. Ends Thursday, March 23rd at 10 p.m. Use the offer code ROSE Get your presale tickets here on Thursday



With over 11 million in album sales, three Grammy nominations, and dozens of major motion pictures and television credits to his name, Trace Adkins always has something going on. It is that constant motion and creative diversity that has fueled his latest music, the much-anticipated forthcoming and aptly titled Something’s Going On – his 12th studio album – scheduled for release on March 31. Adkins is hitting the road in support of the new album, including a stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH on Friday, July 7th. The show will feature support by Parmalee and Jordan Rager.

Tickets for the Huber Heights show will go on sale to the public beginning 11:00am on Friday, March 24TH at www.Ticketmaster.com, www.Rosemusiccenter.com, and the Rose Music Center box office. Charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000. *Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice.

Although the first single off Something’s Going On, “Watered Down,” will go to Country radio on March 13, fans can view the lyric video HERE, featuring Adkins enjoying a simpler life and slower pace on his Nashville farm.

"When I first heard 'Watered Down' I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say. A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that's what fueled this song," shares Adkins. "If you've led the kind of life I've led, at some point you have to temper your vices."



It’s been four years since Adkins’ last studio album Love Will… released in 2013, which debuted in the top ten on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and fans have eagerly awaited this follow up ever since. Some of Nashville’s favorite and most respected songwriters contributed to the range and inspiration of Something’s Going On, boasting credits such as Tyler Farr, Craig Campbell and Shane McAnally to name a few.

Something’s Going On marks Adkins’ first album release on his new label, BBR Music Group / Wheelhouse Records and was produced by Mickey Jack Cones.



Something’s Going On:

“Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin’” (Terry McBride, Brett Beavers) “Jesus And Jones” (Tyler Farr, Jim McCormick, Casey Beathard) “Watered Down” (Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Shane McAnally) “Something’s Going On” (Chris Cavanaugh, Mark Stephen Jones) “If Only You Were Lonely” (Jon Coleman, Troy Johnson) “Gonna Make You Miss Me” (Tommy Lee James, Matt Nolan, Andrew Dorff) “I’m Gone” (Craig Campbell, Max T. Barnes) “Country Boy Problems” (Tommy Lee James, Josh Osborne) “Lit” (Mickey Jack Cones, Monty Criswell, Derek George) “Still A Soldier” (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby) “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains” (Phil O’Donnell, Jeff Middleton, Brandon Kinney) “Hang” (Lynn Hutton, Phil O’Donnell)

As a gift to his fans, Adkins is offering a physical copy of Something’s Going On with each ticket order. Visit www.traceadkins.com for full details.

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service men and women across 11 USO Tours, with his 12th scheduled for spring 2017. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, he recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons.

Trace has played a tough as nails biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in Deepwater Horizon (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family-friendly film Moms' Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew).

For more information, visit www.traceadkins.com or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TraceAdkins.