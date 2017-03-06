Now Playing
Posted: March 06, 2017

Vince Gill is coming to Rose Music Center

See him perform on Saturday, May 6th 

JUST ANNOUNCED:  Vince Gill  is coming to Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, May 6th! 

  • Date: Saturday, May 6th 
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • Location: Rose Music Center at The Heights
  • Tickets: Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11am!
  • Special ticket Presale takes place Thursday, March 9th
  • Get tickets

