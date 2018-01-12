Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: January 12, 2018

Zac Brown Band is coming to Cincinnati

Leon Bridges is opening for the band on Saturday, August 4th at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati

Comments

The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road this Summer and with their ‘Down the Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’ North American Tour.  The tour makes a stop at Great American Ballpark on Saturday, August 4th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time. For more information on tickets for the Cincinnati show please visit Reds.com/zacbrownband. Great American Ball Park is located at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way in Cincinnati.

Want to see Zac and the boys live? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, August 4th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket Prices: TBA
  • Get tickets

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation