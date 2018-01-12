The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road this Summer and with their ‘Down the Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’ North American Tour. The tour makes a stop at Great American Ballpark on Saturday, August 4th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time. For more information on tickets for the Cincinnati show please visit Reds.com/zacbrownband. Great American Ball Park is located at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way in Cincinnati.

Want to see Zac and the boys live? Here’s everything you need to know: