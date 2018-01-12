Sign in with your existing account
Zac Brown Band is coming to Cincinnati
Leon Bridges is opening for the band on Saturday, August 4th at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati
The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road this Summer and with their ‘Down the Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’ North American Tour. The tour makes a stop at Great American Ballpark on Saturday, August 4th.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time. For more information on tickets for the Cincinnati show please visit
Reds.com/zacbrownband. Great American Ball Park is located at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way in Cincinnati.
Want to see Zac and the boys live? Here’s everything you need to know:
Date: Saturday, August 4th
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19th at 10 a.m.
Ticket Prices: TBA
