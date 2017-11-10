Now Playing
Donate Online

The Cares For Kids Radiothon

Posted: November 09, 2016

Donate now to the Cares For Kids Radiothon

 Benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital - Wednesday, November 15th through Friday, November 17th

Our 20th edition of the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is happening now at Dayton Children’s Medical Center. 

Ways to Give:

There are multiple ways to support the Cares for Kids Radiothon:

  • By Phone: call 888-746-KIDS(5437)
  • Online: Donate Now
  • Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815

    A big thanks to all of the  K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors! McAfee Heating & AirJoseph Airport Toyota & Hyundai,  and The Shopping BagShumsky, and Flying Ace Express Car Wash

    • We all appreciate the businesses who give back to the community that supports them, but Greg McAfee has a special place in his heart for Dayton Children's Hospital. Wondering what McAfee Heating and Air has to do with Dayton Children's? Find out more.

