Posted: November 09, 2016

K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon

 Benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital

Thanks to everyone who helped raise more than $279,000 last year from the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon!

Ways to Give:

There are multiple ways to support the Cares for Kids Radiothon:

  • Online: Donate Now
  • Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815
  • Bid on the Cole Swindell Flyaway!
    • How’d you like to “Stay Downtown” in Nashville and help the kids at Dayton Children’s at the same time?  Bid November 10th at 5pm until  Wednesday 10/15 at noon on a Nashville flyaway for a Cole Swindell private listening party with airfare and hotel! 100% of donations go to our 20th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon. Thanks to Warner Music Nashville. Click here to bid! 

A big thanks to all of the  K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors! McAfee Heating & AirJoseph Airport Toyota & Hyundai,  and The Shopping Bag, and Shumsky

  • We all appreciate the businesses who give back to the community that supports them, but Greg McAfee has a special place in his heart for Dayton Children's Hospital. Wondering what McAfee Heating and Air has to do with Dayton Children's? Find out more.

