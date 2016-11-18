Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 09, 2016
K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon
Benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital
Thanks to everyone who helped raise more than $279,000 last year from the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon!
Ways to Give:
There are multiple ways to support the Cares for Kids Radiothon:
Online:
Donate Now Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815
Bid on the Cole Swindell Flyaway!
How’d you like to “Stay Downtown” in Nashville and help the kids at Dayton Children’s at the same time? Bid November 10th at 5pm until Wednesday 10/15 at noon on a Nashville flyaway for a Cole Swindell private listening party with airfare and hotel! 100% of donations go to our 20th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon. Thanks to Warner Music Nashville.
Click here to bid!
A big thanks to all of the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors!
McAfee Heating & Air, Joseph Airport Toyota & Hyundai, and The Shopping Bag, and Shumsky!
We all appreciate the businesses who give back to the community that supports them, but Greg McAfee has a special place in his heart for Dayton Children's Hospital. Wondering what McAfee Heating and Air has to do with Dayton Children's? Find out more.
