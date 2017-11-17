Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 09, 2016
The Cares For Kids Radiothon sets a record for most money raised
The 20th Anniversary of the Cares For Kids Radiothon raised $310,713.70!
Thanks to all of your generosity you helped raise $310,713.70
Our 20th edition of the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is in the books. Thanks to EVERYONE who took the time to donate their time and money to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Ways to Give:
While Radiothon is over you can still donate online or by mail to Dayton Childrens
Online:
Donate Now
Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815
A big thanks to all of the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors!
McAfee Heating & Air, Joseph Airport Toyota & Hyundai, and The Shopping Bag, Shumsky, and Flying Ace Express Car Wash!
We all appreciate the businesses who give back to the community that supports them, but Greg McAfee has a special place in his heart for Dayton Children's Hospital. Wondering what McAfee Heating and Air has to do with Dayton Children's? Find out more.
