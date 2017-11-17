Thanks to all of your generosity you helped raise $310,713.70

Our 20th edition of the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is in the books. Thanks to EVERYONE who took the time to donate their time and money to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Ways to Give:

While Radiothon is over you can still donate online or by mail to Dayton Childrens

Online: Donate Now

Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815

A big thanks to all of the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors! McAfee Heating & Air, Joseph Airport Toyota & Hyundai, and The Shopping Bag, Shumsky, and Flying Ace Express Car Wash!