Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: June 21, 2017

Join K99.1FM for the Clark County Old-Fashioned Fireworks

This free event takes place Monday, July 3

Comments

Join K99.1FM on Monday, July 3rd for the Clark County Old-Fashioned Fireworks at Clark County Fairgrounds. This is a FREE event presented by National Trail Parks and Recreation District!

Date: Monday, July 3rd

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds

Times:

  • 6pm: Gates Open. Use Gate A-1 to enter the fairgrounds. Layborne Road will be closed to traffic. 
  • 7pm: Blues Creek Band performs in Grandstands.
  • Approximately 10pm: Fireworks begin at dark.

For additional information contact National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 328-Park. No alcohol permitted.

**Rain Date is Thursday, July 6th**

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation