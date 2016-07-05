Check out the city of Dayton fireworks as taken from the NewsCenter 7 Skydeck.

By Tabatha Wharton

Nothing says summer like the Fourth of July. Whether you’re firing up the grill, heading out of town, or just want to see something new and sparkly in the night sky, we’ve got the celebrations that go far beyond pyrotechnics that you don’t want to miss.

City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival 2017

Lights in Flight, the region's most spectacular fireworks show, returns to the downtown Dayton riverfront on Monday, July 3, at 10 p.m. The fireworks will follow a family-friendly, multi-cultural festival featuring plenty of food, fun and live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy at RiverScape MetroPark.

WHEN: Monday, July 3; festival at 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

COST: FREE

INFO: website

Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival

A NEW food truck alley joins the parade, street fair, 5K run, fireworks and more presented in various spots throughout downtown Centerville at the 44th annual event. A 5K begins at 7:30 a.m., street fair from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hundreds of booths ranging from arts and crafts to food, treats and games. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Centerville near Main and Franklin streets

COST: Free

INFO: website

Red, White and Boonshoft

If you’re looking to beat the heat during the day on the 4th, then you have to know about this INDOOR event. The annual star-spangled science celebration features educational shows, entertainment, indoor fireworks in the planetarium, face painting, food vendors and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Pkwy., Dayton

COST: $14.50 for adults, $12.50 seniors 60 and older, $11.50 children 3-17, free for museum members and children younger than 3

INFO: website