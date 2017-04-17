Now Playing
Posted: June 23, 2017

Cole Swindell is coming to the Ohio State Fair

See him on Tuesday, August 1st 

Cole Swindell with special guest Jenny Tolman will be live in concert on Tuesday, August 1st at the Ohio State Fair! Tickets on sale now!

  • Date: Tuesday, August 1st 
  • Location: Ohio State Fair (Celeste Center)
  • Time: 7:30 
  • Tickets: On Sale Now - $37.00 - $27.00(tickets purchased in advance include Fair admission)
