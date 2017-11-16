Credit: Getty Images

By Breaking News Staff

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood made a contribution of close to $50K during K99.1 FM’s yearly Dayton Children’s radio-thon Thursday morning.

This is the second straight year that Brooks has called into K99 to make a personal donation to Dayton Children’s. During a dollar for dollar match hour by McAfee Air, Brooks said he would match all donations and also added that his wife Trisha Yearwood would match all donations as well. This generous act allowed all contributions during that time to be quadrupled from $1 to $4.

Last year when Garth was in Cincinnati, he met privately with Nancy, Frye and Nick Roberts of K99 and discussed again his passion for Dayton and Children’s Hospital.

“He’s been very good to our station and to the hospital. It’s kind of mind blowing to think that one of the biggest entertainers in music history has that kind of connection to Dayton.” Said Nick Roberts, VP Marketing for Cox Media Group.

Many other generous donations have been given via the Radiothon including a signed guitar from Ketih Urban. Urban called in to K99 to express his support for the fundraiser and while talking with Nancy and Frye informed that he would be sending in the guitar.

K99.1 FM Online

This is the 20th year of the Children’s Hospital of Dayton radio-thon and K99 has raised almost $4 million dollars in that time.