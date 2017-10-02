How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Scenes From Las Vegas Shooting

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, a GoFundMe account has been set up to aid the victims and the families of those who were killed.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo created the account with a fundraising goal of $500,000. Sisolak donated the first $10,000 to the account according to a tweet on his account. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.



You can also donate through the American Red Cross. The Southern Nevada chapter of the Red Cross accepts donations on its website, by phone at 702-369-3674 or via mail at 1771 East Flamingo Road, #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119.



In addition, officials in Las Vegas have asked for donations of blood from anyone in the area who can make it to a donation site. More than 500 people were transported to hospitals in the area following the shooting.



Photos of people lining up to donate are being posted on social media sites.

The line to donate blood has grown to at least 500 people. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/bJ8H2xUpli — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017



You can donate through United Blood Services. Check with the United Blood Services website for more information. Here is a link to the Nevada portal for UBS which operates throughout the United States.



You can also find a Red Cross blood drive near you using a ZIP code by going to the Red Cross website.



Blood donation sites in Las Vegas for those in the area and able to pic.twitter.com/FylaX9vUMm — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2017

The United Medical Hospital (UMC) will also be hosting a blood drive at the Delta Point Building at 901 N. Rancho Lane. A time has not yet been set for the drive.