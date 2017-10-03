Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims

Victims Identified in Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history.

Hundreds more were injured.

The gunman, ﻿identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock﻿, 64, was found dead at the scene.

Authorities say they believe he killed himself.

Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night: