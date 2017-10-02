Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Live Updates

The latest on the shooting in Las Vegas

Posted: October 02, 2017

WATCH: Videos show shots fired and panic at Las Vegas concert shooting

Comments
Gunshots ring out as the camera pans over the crowd in this video from a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, in Las Vegas.

By Staff Report

A deadly mass shooting erupted late Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, headlined by Jason Aldean, in Las Vegas.

Videos captured by people at the scene show the panic in the aftermath with shots heard in the background.

MORE COVERAGE

» Las Vegas shooting: Live updates

» Photos: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

» Jason Aldean, other celebrities share prayers on social media

» Artist scheduled for K99.1FM Concerts for a Cause, left Vegas venue moments before mass shooting

» Who is Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation