Country Concert could be a little stormy

Country Concert this year kicks off on a warm and muggy Wednesday.

Fort Loramie will get into the middle 80s. Campers can set up Wednesday which will feature some dry time. Even though a few storms could get going Wednesday night, north of Interstate 70 should stay dry into Thursday.

Thursday afternoon a quick moving system could spark a few showers and storms for the afternoon. Thursday won't be as warm with highs around 80. Blake Shelton will take the stage at 10 p.m. and at that point any threat for showers will be gone. Broken clouds Thursday night with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday a strong cold front will bring the shot for showers and storms across the entire Miami Valley. The morning should stay dry but heading into late afternoon and through the evening scattered storms are expected to develop. Strong winds and localized heavy rain will be the biggest impacts. Friday will be hot and muggy for the afternoon though and Fort Loramie will likely hit the middle 80s. Scattered storms could impact some shows like Old Dominion, but might be tapering off by Jake Owen who takes the stage at 10 p.m. that night. We will cool off to around 60 Friday night.

Saturday looks the be the best day of the concert by far. The cold front that passes Friday will bring a change to the air. It won’t be muggy and temperatures will reach the upper 70s for Country Concert. Plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon so make sure you have sunscreen. Shows like Dan & Shay and Florida Georgia Line will have dry forecasts when they take the stage.

