Friday a strong cold front will bring potential showers and storms across the entire Miami Valley region.

Showers and storms will be approaching the northern Miami Valley around lunch. Active weather expected from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday will be hot and muggy for the afternoon though and Fort Loramie will likely hit the middle 80s. Strong to damaging winds, large hail and minor flooding will be the main threats. Scattered storms will impact shows early in the day and some later ones like Old Dominion, but will be gone when Jake Owen who takes the stage at 10 p.m. that night. We will cool off to around 60 Friday night.

Saturday looks the be the best day of the concert by far. The cold front that passes Friday will bring a change to the air. It won’t be muggy and temperatures will reach the upper 70s for Country Concert. Plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon so make sure you have sunscreen. Shows like Dan & Shay and Florida Georgia Line will have dry forecasts when they take the stage.

Don't forget to turn on your push alerts on your WHIO Weather App to get any watches and warnings. You can also turn on "lightning detection" to be informed when storms are near you. Since you can add a location to the app, it will be helpful to make sure you have Fort Loramie set.