Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency 2024 Online Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” 2024 Online Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal U.S. residents who are at least 21 years or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) residing in the terrestrial listening area for any of the following CMG radio stations: KCYY Y100 (San Antonio, TX); KWEN K95.5 (Tulsa, OK); WHKO K99.1FM (Dayton, OH); WNGC 106.1 Your Georgia Country (Athens, GA) and WWKA K92.3 (Orlando, FL) (each, a “Participating Station”). Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Athens, Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton, CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (collectively, the “Sponsor”); CMG Media Corporation; AEG Presents, LLC; and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 5, 2024, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 3, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the “Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” 2024 Online Sweepstakes official registration page at the website of the Participation Station you are listening to (listed below) (each, a “Participating Website”) or on the Participating Station’s mobile app (each, a “Participating App”) and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions.

(i) Participating Website: To enter via a Participating Website, visit the “Contests” page at the applicable Participating Website (e.g., www.B985.com/contests), select the “Contests” tab, and complete all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(ii) Participating App: To enter via a Participating App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the applicable Participating App on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Standard data rates apply.

2. Once you have installed the applicable Participating App, click the “Contests” tab on the Participating App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by each Participating Station’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference:

KCYY (San Antonio, TX)

· https://www.y100fm.com/privacy-policy/

· https://www.y100fm.com/visitor-agreement/

KWEN (Tulsa, OK)

· https://www.k95tulsa.com/privacy-policy/

· https://www.k95tulsa.com/visitor-agreement/

WHKO (Dayton, OH)

· https://www.k99online.com/privacy-policy/

· https://www.k99online.com/visitor-agreement/

WNGC (Athens, GA)

· https://www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/privacy-policy/

· https://www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/visitor-agreement/

WWKA (Orlando, FL)

· https://www.k923orlando.com/privacy-policy/

· https://www.k923orlando.com/visitor-agreement/

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the Participating Website or Participating App. An entry received through either a Participating Website or Participating App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about March 4, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from all Participating Stations during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description .

One (1) Grand Prize Package (“Grand Prize”) will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) prize winner (“Winner”) will receive a three (3) day, two (2) night trip for Winner and up to one (1) guest (Guest”) to Las Vegas, NV (“Trip”).

Trip will include:

· American Express Travel Gift Card valued at $1,000 to be used for flights;

o Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions

· Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodation (one room, double occupancy, room and tax only) at Resorts World Las Vegas; and

· Two (2) tickets to see “Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION” at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, NV.

o Possible show dates: May 22, 25, 26, 29, or 31; June 1; August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, or 24; or October 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, or 26 (all dates in 2024).

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is One Thousand nine-hundred and fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($1,950.00).

The vacation awarded as part of the Grand Prize must be completed by October 26, 2024 or Grand Prize will be forfeited without further or alternative compensation. If winner cannot travel on required dates, the entire prize will be forfeited. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, AEG Presents reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. Blackout dates apply. Based on availability. Vacation and vacation components cannot be rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the vacation and the other permitted guest will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Travel dates are subject to AEG Presents and Sponsor approval. Reservations are subject to availability. Trip must be booked at least thirty (30) days prior to intended departure date. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Grand Prize with no Guest, the Grand Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Grand Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Grand Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Guest of the Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Guest of Winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. ARV of Grand Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Grand Prize will not be awarded. Resort Fees and Taxes included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee additional charges not included in this prize. Grand Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Grand Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. AEG Presents is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities and alcohol are not included. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. Winner and Guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through AEG Presents. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of AEG Presents and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by AEG Presents in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply.

In connection with any travel, please be advised that carrier policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the trip prize package (the “Trip”), or any portion thereof. Trip not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Sponsor and AEG Presents will not be liable if the Trip, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor and/or AEG Presents may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future Trip. Trip tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Trip tickets may govern if the Trip is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the Trip delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, AEG Presents in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that AEG Presents is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered. Sponsor and/or AEG Presents are not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of AEG Presents.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about March 4, 2024, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must electronically sign a W-9 form and send a copy of a valid government-issued ID for identification verification within five (5) business days after notification. At that time, the potential winners may also be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law).

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded. Sponsor will determine eligibility of potential winner in its sole discretion.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor and/or AEG Presents reserve the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AEG PRESENTS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The “Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” 2024 Online Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after March 27, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Sweepstakes, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Amanda Allwood. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Amanda.Allwood@CMG.com.

