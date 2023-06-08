The Country Concert Song of the Day Contest Returns

K99.1FM has your tickets to the hottest concert this summer!

K99.1FM welcomes Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, and many other great new country artists to Country Concert ‘23 in Fort Loramie, July 6th, 7th, and 8th. See the complete lineup here.

Here’s how to score a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘23:

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

You can also download the K99.1FM App and to see the complete list of songs for the week.



Good luck and thanks for listening to K99.1FM!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12-June 30. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. One (1) winner each day will receive a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘23. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





©2023 Cox Media Group