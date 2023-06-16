Register here to win tickets to see Taylor Swift

K99.1FM has the hook-up to see Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 1st.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets. K99.1FM will pick one winner at random from all entries on Friday, July 30th, at Noon.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 16-June 30. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see see Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium on July 1st. (ARV: $200). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2023 Cox Media Group