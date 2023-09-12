Win a $1,000 James Free Jewelers Gift Card

It’s a Special Delivery from K99.1FM and James Free Jewelers

Win a $1000 James Free Jewelers Gift Card with the K99.1FM Special Delivery!

There are diamonds. And then there are diamonds from James Free Jewelers. What makes a diamond unique are the four C’s. Color, Cut, Clarity, and Carat Weight.

But what makes a diamond from James Free Jewelers stand out their own C’s. Content.

James Free has revolutionized diamond shopping by eliminating the middleman markup and giving you direct access to the world’s finest selection, straight from the cutter and with the best value.

No other jeweler has the diamond cache of James Free. Visit James Free Jewelers at 3100 Far Hills Avenue.

Register below for your chance to win a $1,000 Gift Card!


©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!