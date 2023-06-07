Win the Country Concert Song of the Day

K99.1FM welcomes Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, and so many other great new country artists to Country Concert ‘23 in Fort Loramie, July 6th, 7th, and 8th. See the complete lineup here.

How To Win Tickets

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

The Songs of Day This Week

For more details and to get tickets to Country Concert ‘23 just visit CountryConcert.com





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12, 2023-June 30, 2023. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Tickets to the Country Concert 2023 for one of the three days of the event. Value: $300. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





