Win Dad $2,000 for Father’s Day

We want to hook your dad up with $2,000 for Father’s Day. Just enter below for your chance to win our “Dollars For Dads Contest”

Enter below to win













NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/13/2024-6/11/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com. One (1)” winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $2000. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2023 Cox Media Group