Win Dad $2,000 for Father’s Day

K99.1FM Dollars For Dad

We want to hook your dad up with $2,000 for Father’s Day. Just enter below for your chance to win our “Dollars For Dads Contest”

Enter below to win




NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/13/2024-6/11/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com. One (1)” winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $2000. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!