Win A Front Row Table To K99.1FM Unplugged With Hannah Ellis

K99.1FM welcomes Curb Records recording artist Hannah Ellis, to the next Unplugged at Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn, Friday, July 28th, at 7 pm.

Register below for your chance at winning a front-row table at the performance for you and three guests. And, check out Hannah’s latest music video, Wine Country.

The Flying Pig Tavern is located at 136 N 1st St, Fairborn, OH 45324.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 12– July 26. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a front row table at the K99.1FM Hannah Ellis Unplugged at Flying Pig Tavern, July 28th. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





