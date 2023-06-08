Win Tickets to See Brantley Gilbert and Nickelback

Brantley Gilbert is opening up for Nickelback. K99.1FM has your tickets!

Here’s a concert line-up you might not have expected: Nickelback, with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Canadian country singer Josh Ross. They’ll be performing at Riverbend Music Center, Saturday, September 30th.

Register below your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Tickets on sale June 13th at 10AM.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 8-September 30. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Nickelback at Riverbend Music Center. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

