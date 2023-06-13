Win Tickets To See Dylan Scott On Game Time

K99.1FM welcomes Dylan Scott, with special guests Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder, to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, on November 11th. Be listening all this week to Nancy and Woody and GAME TIME for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Plus, you’ll score a $25 Skyline Chili Gift Card and a 4-pack of tickets to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Airshow.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12-June 16. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. One (1) winner each day will receive a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘23. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





