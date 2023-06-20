Win Tickets To See The Zac Brown Band

You can see them along with King Calaway at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on June 30th.

Register to win tickets from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes the Zac Brown Band to Nationwide Arena on Friday, June 30th, with special guests King Calaway.

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/2023-6/28/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets see Zac Brown at Nationwide Arena June 30th. (ARV: $150). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2023 Cox Media Group

